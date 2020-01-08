Notable Stock News to Watch: Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) stock revealed change of 88.29% away from 52-week low price and recently located move of -42.17% off 52-week high price. It has market worth of $57.20M. CRIS stock has been recorded -1.55% away from 50 day moving average and -11.41% away from 200 day moving average. Moving closer, we can see that shares have been trading 5.64% off 20-day moving average.

On Jan. 7, 2020, Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) a biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, disclosed that it has entered into an option and license agreement to acquire exclusive, worldwide rights from ImmuNext Inc. (ImmuNext) to develop and commercialize anti-VISTA antibodies for the treatment of cancer, including ImmuNext’s lead compound, CI-8993 (formerly JNJ-61610588). CI-8993 is a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation (VISTA) signaling pathway.

This agreement aligns with our mission to develop the next generation of targeted cancer therapies and extends our leadership in developing anti-VISTA therapeutics, said James Dentzer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Curis. The ImmuNext team and Dr. Randolph Noelle, whose lab in the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth College co-developed the original characterization of VISTA biology, bring world-class expertise that will be invaluable to our collaboration as we seek to optimize the clinical development of CI-8993.

VISTA is an important negative checkpoint regulator that plays a key role in the immune suppression induced by cancer, said Dr. Robert Martell, Head of R&D at Curis. Recent studies also suggest VISTA is strongly upregulated in response to treatment with other cancer immunotherapy agents. We believe, a therapeutic antibody that can target and suppress VISTA represents a compelling single-agent strategy to potentially reverse tumor immune suppression and prevent resistance to other checkpoint inhibitors. In 2019, Curis led the clinical development of the first anti-VISTA program with a small molecule, CA-170. We look forward to leveraging that experience in 2020, this time with an antibody.

