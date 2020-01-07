Stock News Spotlight: Mitcham Industries (NASDAQ:MIND)

Mitcham Industries (NASDAQ:MIND) stock identified change of 41.18% away from 52-week low price and recently located move of -34.84% off 52-week high price. It has market worth of $33.26M. MIND stock has been recorded 19.25% away from 50 day moving average and -14.69% away from 200 day moving average. Moving closer, we can see that shares have been trading 9.00% off 20-day moving average.

On Jan. 03, 2020, Mitcham Industries (NASDAQ:MIND) notified that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its 9.00% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock (Series A Preferred Stock) for the fourth quarter of its fiscal year ending January 31, 2020.

In accordance with the terms of the 9.00% Series A Preferred Stock of the Company, the Board of Directors has declared a Series A Preferred Stock cash dividend of $0.5625 per share for the quarterly period that began on November 1, 2019 and ends on January 31, 2020. The dividend on the Series A Preferred Stock is payable on January 31, 2020 to holders of record at the close of business on January 15, 2020. The Series A Preferred Stock is currently listed on the Nasdaq and trades under the ticker symbol MINDP.

About Mitcham Industries

Mitcham Industries provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, Mitcham has a global presence with operating locations in the United States, Canada, Singapore, Malaysia, Hungary, Colombia and the United Kingdom. Mitcham’s worldwide Marine Technology Products segment, which includes its Seamap and Klein Marine Systems units, designs, manufactures and sells specialized, high performance, marine sonar and seismic equipment. Through its Equipment Leasing segment, Mitcham believes it is the largest independent provider of exploration equipment to the seismic industry.

The Technology sector company, Mitcham Industries noticed change of 0.35% to $2.88 along volume of 12550 shares in recent session compared to an average volume of 33.24K. The stock observed return of 7.87% in 5 days trading activity. The stock was at 32.72% over one month performance. MIND’s shares are at -4.00% for the quarter and driving a -10.28% return over the course of the past year and is now at 0.35% since this point in 2018.

The average volatility for the week at 4.85% and for month was at 6.17%. There are 11.55M shares outstanding and 11.49M shares are floated in market. Right now the stock beta is 1.96.