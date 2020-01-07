Notable News to Focus: SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) stock observed trading -4.63% off 52-week high price. On the other end, the stock has been noted 74.88% away from low price over the last 52-weeks. The stock disclosed a move of 16.76% away from 50 day moving average and 29.71% away from 200 day moving average. Moving closer, we can see that shares have been trading 6.48% off 20-day moving average. It has market cap of $2.30B.

On Jan. 03, 2020, SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) is pleased to disclosed that it has elected to exercise its equity participation right pursuant to its agreement with SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSX:SIL) (NYSE American: SILV) (SilverCrest) dated November 28, 2018 to purchase on a private placement basis 1,819,074 common shares of SilverCrest at the same price per share as the bought deal public offering revealed by SilverCrest on December 3, 2019 (the Private Placement). The additional shares will be acquired at a price of C$7.28 per common share for total consideration of C$13.2 million.

In conjunction with the Private Placement, we have entered into a transaction with a third party to divest of the 1,819,074 SilverCrest common shares to be acquired pursuant to the Private Placement at a price of C$8.45 per common share for a pre-tax gain of approximately C$2.1 million. Following the disposition, we will own 9,000,645 common shares in SilverCrest.

Paul Benson, President and CEO of SSR Mining said, This transaction presents an attractive outcome for both companies, it delivers SSR Mining shareholders an immediate financial gain while providing SilverCrest additional capital for the continued exploration and development of the Las Chispas project.

Closing of the Private Placement is expected to occur on or about January 10, 2020 and is subject to the receipt by SilverCrest of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

