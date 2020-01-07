News to Track: Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) spotted trading -17.47% off 52-week high price. On the other end, the stock has been noted 204.78% away from the low price over the last 52-weeks. The stock changed 2.77% to recent value of $33.77. The stock transacted 575593 shares during most recent day however it has an average volume of 758.13K shares. The company has 78.54M of outstanding shares and 73.97M shares were floated in the market.

On Jan. 6, 2020, Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) a global leader in cell-free DNA testing, declared it has exceeded its 2019 goal of $40-$50 million in cumulative total contract value (TCV) and has expanded its personalized ctDNA minimal residual disease (MRD) and monitoring intellectual property portfolio with 8 newly allowed or issued patents in 2019.

Natera’s achievement of $55 million in TCV represents significant growth over its 2018 TCV of $9.1 million. Natera has now signed over 50 agreements, covering more than 15 different cancer indications. Use cases for testing include upfront selection of MRD-positive patients, treatment on molecular recurrence, and as a surrogate endpoint for therapy effectiveness.

We are very encouraged by the speed of adoption by pharma since launching the CLIA version of our Signatera test in May 2019. We look forward to building upon this success in 2020, said John Fesko, SVP of Business Development at Natera.

Additionally, Natera achieved key intellectual property milestones with 8 new oncology patents issued or allowed by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in 2019, expanding Natera’s personalized ctDNA MRD and monitoring IP estate to over 60 total assets. Natera now has an extensive portfolio of IP with over 200 assets, nearly half of which are issued or allowed.

Its earnings per share (EPS) expected to touch remained 14.20% for this year. NTRA has a gross margin of 39.20% and an operating margin of -38.90% while its profit margin remained -42.50% for the last 12 months.

According to the most recent quarter its current ratio was 2.3 that represents company’s ability to meet its current financial obligations. The price moved ahead of -4.53% from the mean of 20 days, -8.49% from mean of 50 days SMA and performed 15.56% from mean of 200 days price. Company’s performance for the week was 0.36%, -2.51% for month and YTD performance remained 0.24%.