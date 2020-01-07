Eye Catching Stock News: Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN)

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) stock identified change of 707.14% away from 52-week low price and recently located move of -89.96% off 52-week high price. It has market worth of $76.90M . SPN stock has been recorded 44.37% away from 50 day moving average and -60.07% away from 200 day moving average. Moving closer, we can see that shares have been trading 36.31% off 20-day moving average.

On Jan. 6, 2020, Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) provided an update on fourth quarter 2019 activity.

The Baker Hughes U.S. land rig count declined by 49 rigs from the week ending October 4, 2019 through the week ending December 27, 2019. This rig count decline is greater than what the Company expected, and the Company believes it is impacting the Company’s industry generally. The industry slowdown will primarily impact the Company’s drilling products and services segment results for the fourth quarter of 2019 and the Company now expects revenue in this segment to decrease by 10% to 15% sequentially lower than initial expectations of a 5% to 10% decline. Additionally, certain completion tools projects, which were anticipated to occur during the fourth quarter of 2019 have shifted to 2020. The Company now expects its technical solutions segment revenue to be approximately flat sequentially, which is lower than the Company’s initial expectations of as much as a 10% increase.

The indicative trends noted above are based on preliminary data and Superior Energy’s knowledge of trends in its industry affecting industry participants. Superior Energy is in the process of commencing its closing procedures for the year ended December 31, 2019, and Superior Energy’s final audited results may show trends materially different from the ranges and estimates indicated above, including as a result of closing procedures review adjustments, additional analysis of Superior Energy’s actual results and other developments that may arise between the date of this press release and the finalization of Superior Energy’s results for fiscal year 2019.

Also during the fourth quarter of 2019, as previously revealed, on December 10, 2019, Superior Energy discontinued its hydraulic fracturing operations.

The Basic Materials sector company, Superior Energy Services noticed change of 3.48% to $5.65 along volume of 173893 shares in recent session compared to an average volume of 195.39K. The stock observed return of 14.60% in 5 days trading activity. The stock was at 91.53% over one month performance. SPN’s shares are at 28.41% for the quarter and driving a -84.89% return over the course of the past year and is now at 12.77% since this point in 2018.

The average volatility for the week at 9.39% and for month was at 15.07%. There are 13.61M shares outstanding and 11.64M shares are floated in market. Right now the stock beta is 3.07.