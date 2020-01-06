Notable News to Watch: Fuling Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FORK)

Fuling Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FORK) spotted trading -40.87% off 52-week high price. On the other end, the stock has been noted 22.99% away from the low price over the last 52-weeks. The stock changed -3.77% to recent value of $2.3. The stock transacted 1103 shares during most recent day however it has an average volume of 4.96K shares. The company has 16.90M of outstanding shares and 4.58M shares were floated in the market.

On Jan. 2, 2020, Fuling Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FORK) a manufacturer and distributor of environmentally friendly disposable plastic and paper foodservice products, notified that Peng (Gillian) Hu has been named chief financial officer.

Ms. Hu succeeds Meihong Pan, who has served as interim CFO since November 2019. Ms. Pan will remain with Fuling Global as its financial controller, a position she has held since 2006. The Company’s previous chief financial officer, Gilbert Lee, currently serves as a consultant to Fuling Global, focused on global expansion initiatives.

Prior to joining Fuling Global, Ms. Hu was the financial controller at Hunan International Economics University, a subsidiary of Nasdaq-listed Laureate Education She previously held auditor positions at Friedman LLP and Ernst & Young.

Ms. Hu currently serves on the board of directors as audit committee chair at China Eco-Materials Group Co. Ltd., which has filed an F-1/A registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange commission for an initial public offering. Previously, she was audit committee chair at China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd., a Nasdaq-listed company. Ms. Hu received an M.S. degree in Taxation from the Zicklin School of Business, Baruch College, in New York City and a B.B.A. degree in accounting from the School of Economics and Management, Tsinghua University in Beijing.

Its earnings per share (EPS) expected to touch remained 58.30% for this year . FORK has a gross margin of 25.20%.

According to the most recent quarter its current ratio was 1.4 that represents company’s ability to meet its current financial obligations. The price moved ahead of 0.86% from the mean of 20 days, -7.15% from mean of 50 days SMA and performed -1.60% from mean of 200 days price. Company’s performance for the week was 8.49%, -8.00% for month and YTD performance remained -3.77%.