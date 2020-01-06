Eye Catching Stock News: Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) stock identified change of 16.90% away from 52-week low price and recently located move of -17.20% off 52-week high price. It has market worth of $254.99MM. SILC stock has been recorded 2.67% away from 50 day moving average and 3.10% away from 200 day moving average. Moving closer, we can see that shares have been trading 2.47% off 20-day moving average.

On Jan. 2, 2020, Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) an industry-leading provider of high-performance server/appliances networking solutions, revealed that it will be releasing its fourth quarter and full year 2019 results on Wednesday, January 29, 2020.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd. is an industry-leading provider of high-performance networking and data infrastructure solutions. Designed primarily to improve performance and efficiency in Cloud and Data Center environments, Silicom’s solutions increase throughput, decrease latency and boost the performance of servers and networking appliances, the infrastructure backbone that enables advanced Cloud architectures and leading technologies like NFV, SD-WAN and Cyber Security. Our innovative solutions for high-density networking, high-speed fabric switching, offloading and acceleration, which utilize a range of cutting-edge silicon technologies as well as FPGA-based solutions, are ideal for scaling-up and scaling-out cloud infrastructures.

Silicom products are used by major Cloud players, service providers, telcos and OEMs as components of their infrastructure offerings, including both add-on adapters in the Data Center and stand-alone virtualized/universal CPE devices at the edge.

The Technology sector company, Silicom Ltd. noticed change of 0.48% to $33.42 along volume of 8291 shares in recent session compared to an average volume of 15.65K. The stock observed return of 2.70% in 5 days trading activity. The stock was at 2.67% over one month performance. SILC’s shares are at 9.29% for the quarter and driving a -6.73% return over the course of the past year and is now at 0.48% since this point in 2018.

The average volatility for the week at 2.09% and for month was at 2.07%. There are 7.63M shares outstanding and 6.64M shares are floated in market. Right now the stock beta is 0.64.