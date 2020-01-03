Watch List Stock News: The Cushing® Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF)

The Cushing® Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) stock identified change of 21.31% away from 52-week low price and recently located move of -14.84% off 52-week high price. It has market worth of $16.90M and dividend yield of 7.03%. SRF stock has been recorded 13.77% away from 50 day moving average and 3.16% away from 200 day moving average. Moving closer, we can see that shares have been trading 9.85% off 20-day moving average.

On Jan. 2, 2020, The Cushing® Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) disclosed a distribution for January 2020 of $0.04 per common share. The Fund’s distribution will be payable on January 31, 2020 to shareholders of record on January 17, 2020. The ex-date for the Fund’s distribution is January 16, 2020.

It is anticipated but not certain that approximately 100% of the Fund’s distribution will be treated as a return of capital. The final determination of such amounts will be made and reported to shareholders in early 2021, after the end of the calendar year when the Fund determines its earnings and profits for the year. The final tax status of the distributions may differ substantially from this preliminary information.

The Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with an investment objective of seeking a high total return with an emphasis on current income. The Fund seeks to provide shareholders with a tax-efficient vehicle to invest in a portfolio of public and private securities of energy companies involved in exploring, developing, producing, transporting, gathering and processing, storing, refining, distributing, mining or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined products or coal. The Fund will invest no more than 25% of its total assets in securities of energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) that qualify as publicly traded partnerships under the Internal Revenue Code. The Fund is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol SRF.

The Financial sector company, The Cushing Energy Income Fund noticed change of 1.64% to $6.83 along volume of 6242 shares in recent session compared to an average volume of 17.04K shares. The stock observed return of 5.74% in 5 days trading activity. The stock was at 18.06% over one month performance. SRF’s shares are at 15.57% for the quarter and driving a 4.75% return over the course of the past year and is now at 1.64% since this point in 2018.

The average volatility for the week at 2.88% and for month was at 2.64%. There are 2.47M shares outstanding.