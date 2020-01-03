To Follow this Stock? ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (ASA)

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (ASA) traded 145555 shares on Thursday and observed an average volume with 99.93K shares. The stock acknowledged active focus on shares in the Thursday trading session. ASA disclosed a change of 0.51% and its listed share value at $13.7 in the recent trade transaction. This company belong to USA Country and part of Financial sector. It has a market capitalization of $264.27M. Using market capitalization to display company size because this is basic factor of different characteristics to develop the investors’ interests including risk.

VOLATILITY ANALYSIS:

Volatility remained at 1.65% over last week and shows 1.69% volatility in last month. VOLATILITY is also measured by ATR an exponential moving average (14-days) of the True Ranges. ATR value stands at 0.24.

PROFITABILITY SNAP:

TECHNICAL INTERPRETATION:

A Simple moving average is one of the most flexible as well as most-commonly used technical analysis indicators. It is highly popular among traders, mostly because of its simplicity. It works best in a trending environment. Simple Moving Average calculated as an average of the last N-periods (20-Day, 50-Day, 200-Day).The share price is an upward from its 20 days moving average with 6.62% and trading from 50 days moving average with 9.97%. The stock price is performing along positive drift from its 200 days moving average with 18.00%.Any type of moving average can be used to generate buy or sell signals and this process is very simple. The charting software plots the moving average as a line directly into the price chart.

Currently Relative Strength Index (RSI-14) reading of stock is 71.07. RSI reading varies between 0 and 100. Speed and change of stock price movement is measured by the RSI momentum oscillator. J. Welles Wilder developed Relative Strength Index (RSI) that is used most commonly as momentum indicator. Commonly when RSI goes below 30 then stock is overload and stock is overbought when it goes above 70. 30 to 70 are considered a normal reading of a stock. General trend, finding deviations and failure swings can be detected by using RSI.

PERFORMANCE REVIEW:

ASA revealed weekly performance of 2.85% and shown yearly performance of 44.97%. The stock moved to 19.96% in last six months and it maintained for the month at 12.30%. The stock noted year to date performance at 0.51% and changed about 10.84% over the last three months. The stock’s price situated at -0.72% from 52 week high and stock price seen at 51.72% when looking at 52 week low price.

ANALYSTS OPENION: