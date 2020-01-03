Notable Stock News to Watch: Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) spotted trading -1.13% off 52-week high price. On the other end, the stock has been noted 44.37% away from the low price over the last 52-weeks. The stock changed 0.22% to recent value of $204.94. The stock transacted 1342641 shares during most recent day however it has an average volume of 1.98M shares. The company has 374.84M of outstanding shares and 367.58M shares were floated in the market.

On Jan. 2, 2020, Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) notified that David Cordani, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 14, 2020 in San Francisco, CA.

About Cigna

Its earnings per share (EPS) expected to touch remained 8.80% for this year while earning per share for the next 5-years is expected to reach at 13.26%. CI has an operating margin of 5.70% while its profit margin remained 3.30% for the last 12 months.

The price moved ahead of 3.35% from the mean of 20 days, 6.95% from mean of 50 days SMA and performed 22.34% from mean of 200 days price. Company’s performance for the week was 0.46%, 4.06% for month and YTD performance remained 0.22%.