Are You Looking For Active Stock? XP Inc. (XP)

XP Inc. (XP) exchanged 499673 shares on FRIDAY trading session and observed an average volume with 6.27M shares. The stock acknowledged active focus on shares in the Friday trading session. XP disclosed a change of -0.47% and its listed share value at $38.49 in the recent trade transaction. This company belong to Brazil Country and part of Financial sector. It has a market capitalization of $20.05B. Using market capitalization to display company size because this is basic factor of different characteristics to develop the investors’ interests including risk.

TECHNICAL INTERPRETATION:

A Simple moving average is one of the most flexible as well as most-commonly used technical analysis indicators. It is highly popular among traders, mostly because of its simplicity. It works best in a trending environment. Simple Moving Average calculated as an average of the last N-periods (20-Day, 50-Day, 200-Day).The share price is an upward from its 20 days moving average with 3.19% and trading from 50 days moving average with 3.19%. The stock price is performing along rising drift from its 200 days moving average with 3.19%.Any type of moving average can be used to generate buy or sell signals and this process is very simple. The charting software plots the moving average as a line directly into the price chart.

VOLATILITY ANALYSIS:

Volatility remained at 5.69% over last week. VOLATILITY is also measured by ATR an exponential moving average (14-days) of the True Ranges. ATR value stands at 2.94.

PROFITABILITY SNAP:

Net profit margin of the company is 18.80% that shows the company earning by every dollar of sales. Operating Margin is noted at 28.80%. Return on Investment (ROI) is -3.80%.

PERFORMANCE REVIEW:

XP revealed weekly performance of 1.93%. The stock noted year to date performance at 11.69%. The stock’s price situated at -4.96% from 52 week high and stock price seen at 19.91% when looking at 52 week low price.

ANALYSTS OPENION: