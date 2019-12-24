Opportunity on Hot Stock?: Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc (LON:RBS)

PERFORMANCE REVIEW:

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc revealed weekly performance of -2.303961% and shown yearly performance of 17.330097%. The stock moved to -38.794632% over five years and it maintained for the month at 7.469987%. The stock noted performance 17.902439% over the last three months. The stock’s price situated at GBX 274.2 with 52 week high and stock 52 week low price seen at GBX 176.55 when looking at 52 week period.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc (LON:RBS) traded 6900007 shares on hands in most recent trading session and observed an average volume with 23485822 shares. The stock acknowledged investors focus on shares in the Monday trading session. Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc disclosed a change of -0.58% and its listed share value at GBX 241.7 in the recent trade transaction. This company belong to Diversified Banks Industry and part of Finance sector. It has a market capitalization of GBX 37950156961.3824. Using market capitalization to display company size because this is basic factor of different characteristics to develop the investors’ interests including risk.

ANALYSTS OPENION:

According to latest data, the current analyst consensus rating supposed at 2.4 on company shares (1.0 Strong Buy, 2.0 Buy, 3.0 Hold, 4.0 Sell, 5.0 Strong Sell). Looking ahead of 52-week period, the stock will achieve GBX 301.06 price. This mean target price is expected by analysts.

TECHNICAL INTERPRETATION:

A Simple moving average is one of the most flexible as well as most-commonly used technical analysis indicators. It is highly popular among traders, mostly because of its simplicity. It works best in a trending environment. Simple Moving Average calculated as an average of the last N-periods (50-Day, 200-Day). The share price is trading 50 days moving average with GBX 228.811765. The stock price is performing 200 days moving average with GBX 215.220072. Any type of moving average can be used to generate buy or sell signals and this process is very simple. The charting software plots the moving average as a line directly into the price chart.

Currently Relative Strength Index (RSI-14) reading of stock is 56.72. RSI reading varies between 0 and 100. Speed and change of stock price movement is measured by the RSI momentum oscillator. J. Welles Wilder developed Relative Strength Index (RSI) that is used most commonly as momentum indicator. Commonly when RSI goes below 30 then stock is overload and stock is overbought when it goes above 70. 30 to 70 are considered a normal reading of a stock. General trend, finding deviations and failure swings can be detected by using RSI.

VOLATILITY ANALYSIS:

Market risk that established with market trade and it is measured by beta factor. Beta indicator lies at 1.139983. Risk is measured on the beta factor, if beta is higher than 1 then risk is higher and if beta is lower than 1, then risk will be low. Volatility or average true range percent (ATRP 14) value stands at 4.17%. Average true range percent (ATRP) measures volatility on a relative level. This is opposed to the ATR, which measures volatility on an absolute level. ATRP allows securities to be compared whereas ATR does not. That means lower-priced stocks won’t necessarily have lower ATR values than higher-priced stocks.

PROFITABILITY SNAP:

Net profit margin of the company is 20.53% that shows the company earning by every dollar of sales. Gross margin is detected at 103.94% and Operating Margin is noted at 21.98%. Return on Assets (ROA) shows that the company is profitable as compared to its total assets which is 0.37%. Return on Equity (ROE) is 5.92%.