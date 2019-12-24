Are You Looking For Active Stock?: The Williams Cos. (NYSE:WMB)

The Williams Cos. (NYSE:WMB) traded 7857323 shares on hands in most recent trading session and observed an average volume with 10206317 shares. The stock acknowledged investors focus on Monday trading session. The Williams Cos. disclosed a change of 0.588241% and its listed share value at $23.94 in the recent trade transaction. This company belong to Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation Industry and part of Energy sector. It has a market capitalization of $28780369920. Using market capitalization to display company size because this is basic factor of different characteristics to develop the investors’ interests including risk.

PERFORMANCE REVIEW:

The Williams Cos. revealed weekly performance of 1.87234% and shown yearly performance of 16.326531%. The stock moved to -47.210584% over five years and it maintained for the month at 3.636364%. The stock noted performance -1.440922% over the last three months. The stock’s price situated at $29.55 with 52 week high and stock 52 week low price seen at $20.36 when looking at 52 week period.

ANALYSTS OPENION:

According to latest data, the current analyst consensus rating supposed at 1.44 on company shares (1.0 Strong Buy, 2.0 Buy, 3.0 Hold, 4.0 Sell, 5.0 Strong Sell). Looking ahead of 52-week period, the stock will achieve $32.05 price. This mean target price is expected by analysts.

TECHNICAL INTERPRETATION:

A Simple moving average is one of the most flexible as well as most-commonly used technical analysis indicators. It is highly popular among traders, mostly because of its simplicity. It works best in a trending environment. Simple Moving Average calculated as an average of the last N-periods (50-Day, 200-Day). The share price is trading 50 days moving average with $22.605152. The stock price is performing 200 days moving average with $24.436934. Any type of moving average can be used to generate buy or sell signals and this process is very simple. The charting software plots the moving average as a line directly into the price chart.

Currently Relative Strength Index (RSI-14) reading of stock is 68.05. RSI reading varies between 0 and 100. Speed and change of stock price movement is measured by the RSI momentum oscillator. J. Welles Wilder developed Relative Strength Index (RSI) that is used most commonly as momentum indicator. Commonly when RSI goes below 30 then stock is overload and stock is overbought when it goes above 70. 30 to 70 are considered a normal reading of a stock. General trend, finding deviations and failure swings can be detected by using RSI.

VOLATILITY ANALYSIS:

Market risk that established with market trade and it is measured by beta factor. Beta indicator lies at 0.920096. Risk is measured on the beta factor, if beta is higher than 1 then risk is higher and if beta is lower than 1, then risk will be low. Volatility or average true range percent (ATRP 14) value stands at 1.93%. Average true range percent (ATRP) measures volatility on a relative level. This is opposed to the ATR, which measures volatility on an absolute level. ATRP allows securities to be compared whereas ATR does not. That means lower-priced stocks won’t necessarily have lower ATR values than higher-priced stocks.

PROFITABILITY SNAP:

Net profit margin of the company is -1.78% that shows the company earning by every dollar of sales. Gross margin is detected at 29.77% and Operating Margin is noted at 27.87%. Return on Assets (ROA) shows that the company is profitable as compared to its total assets which is 3.09%. Return on Equity (ROE) is 1.38%.